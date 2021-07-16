Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 65.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 57.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,140,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.
Several analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
