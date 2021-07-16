Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,147 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $6.95 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.