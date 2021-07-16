BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.81. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 28,477 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.