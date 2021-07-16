Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During first-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 22% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high costs and supply-related constraints may pressurize the company’s margins. This, along with competitive pressures and inclement weather conditions, are headwinds.”

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,764,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.