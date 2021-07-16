Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $88,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

BG stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.