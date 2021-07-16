CafeSwap Token Price Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $3.75 million and $53,926.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00100525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00144927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.34 or 1.00146541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 4,336,755 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,931 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

