California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Wayne S. Doiguchi sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

