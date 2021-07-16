California State Teachers Retirement System Has $202.51 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.26. 57,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.59. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

