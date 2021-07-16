California State Teachers Retirement System Has $248.32 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of The Boeing worth $248,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Boeing by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.30. 201,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

