California State Teachers Retirement System Has $370.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after buying an additional 128,675 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 273,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

