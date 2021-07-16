Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $36.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,370. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

