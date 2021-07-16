Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$248.08.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$174.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$178.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 813.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$150.58 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.9059327 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.