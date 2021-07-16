Canaccord Genuity Increases Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target to GBX 170

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.75% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON PANR opened at GBX 63.26 ($0.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.40 ($0.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.94.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.