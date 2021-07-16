Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,370.
CD stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 25,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,128. The firm has a market cap of C$24.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59.
About Cantex Mine Development
