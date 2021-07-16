Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,370.

CD stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 25,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,128. The firm has a market cap of C$24.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59.

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.