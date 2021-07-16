Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGEMY opened at $39.35 on Friday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

