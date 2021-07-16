Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.69. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

