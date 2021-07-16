Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,849 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.