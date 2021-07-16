Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after buying an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $703.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $674.09. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $723.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

