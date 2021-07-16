Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,301 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,527,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $78.41.

