Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 821 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $158.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

