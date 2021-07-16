Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,232 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

