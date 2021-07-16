CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $360,485.44 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 754,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,434,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $232,801.38.

Shares of CARG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

