Carlisle Companies Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.33.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $23,976,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

