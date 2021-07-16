CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,808 shares of company stock worth $26,239,617. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

