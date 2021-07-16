CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells $66,780.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 3,600 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $66,780.00.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.01. 6,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.01 million, a PE ratio of -244.71 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 318,760 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 285,607 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 364,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

