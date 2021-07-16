Ccore Hits One Day Volume of $46.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $35,790.12 and $46.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00822131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

