Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

