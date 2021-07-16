Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.28.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$10.68 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.41.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2267287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Insiders have bought a total of 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.