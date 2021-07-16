Centamin’s (CEY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.33. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

