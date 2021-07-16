Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24. 183,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,688,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

