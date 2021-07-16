Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24. 183,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,688,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
