Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.73.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.17. 427,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

