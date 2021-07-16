Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.22. 1,394,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,295. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

