Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIAFF. B. Riley raised their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

