ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.18 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

