Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Reduced by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Chemed were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed stock opened at $473.32 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

