ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IMOS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. 49,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

