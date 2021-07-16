ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IMOS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. 49,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.00.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
