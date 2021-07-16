Chromia Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and $312.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00826496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

