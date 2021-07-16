Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Shares Up 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 144,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 370,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

