CIBC Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.