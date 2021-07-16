CIBC Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.3113657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.