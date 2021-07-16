Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.90.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $67.47. 2,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

