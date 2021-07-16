Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.