Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.08.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

