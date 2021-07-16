Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.19.

Cineplex stock opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

