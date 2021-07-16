Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.19.
Cineplex stock opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.