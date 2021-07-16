Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a twelve month low of $274.55 and a twelve month high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.