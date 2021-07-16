Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 281,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

