CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 76,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,698 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $47.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,128,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.