Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 301.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,913,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

ARKF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

