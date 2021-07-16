Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ScanSource worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $9,091,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 181.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ScanSource by 687.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

