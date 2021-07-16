Citigroup Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 127,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.83 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market cap of $780.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

